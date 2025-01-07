Spotlight on Talent: BAFTA's EE Rising Star Nominees Unveiled

In a much-anticipated announcement, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the nominees for the prestigious EE Rising Star Award. Among the contenders is Marisa Abela, celebrated for her portrayal of Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black." Marisa finds herself in a distinguished company, with other nominees including "Anora" actress Mikey Madison and "Industry" actors David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan.

David Jonsson, who recently appeared in the sci-fi horror "Alien: Romulus," and Nabhaan Rizwan, known for his roles in "In Camera" and the Netflix series "Kaos," showcase significant talents. Meanwhile, Jharrel Jerome, who impressed audiences in the Oscar-winning "Moonlight," joins the list of potential Rising Stars. Jerome's recent film roles include the animated feature "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and the acclaimed bio-sports drama "Unstoppable."

The Rising Star Award has a legacy of highlighting future talent, with past recipients such as Emma Mackey from "Sex Education," actress Lashana Lynch, and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. With only a few weeks to go, excitement is building for the BAFTA Film Awards, set to take place on February 16 in London, as the full list of 2025 nominees is eagerly awaited next week.

