Odisha's Cultural Extravaganza Welcomes NRIs at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

In a significant event for Odisha, the state government, in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. This grand occasion will see around 5,000 delegates from approximately 50 countries attending, offering an opportunity to spotlight Odisha's rich culture.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on the residents of Bhubaneswar to welcome the guests warmly, urging them to decorate their homes akin to the lavish Diwali celebrations. City authorities, including the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority, have adorned the city with colorful paint and added decorations to paint a vibrant picture.

The culture and heritage of the state will be on full display, with several events planned, including three major dance festivals and extended museum hours. The initiatives underscore the state's dedication to making the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas a memorable event for all international visitors, effectively promoting Odisha's heritage.

