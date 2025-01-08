Left Menu

Entertainment News Spotlight: 'Linabell', Golden Globe Triumphs, and Streaming Shifts

This week's entertainment news highlights the Chinese fascination with Disney's pink fox 'Linabell,' Golden Globes honors for 'The Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez,' 'Shogun,' and 'Hacks,' and significant streaming industry moves, including a Hulu-Fubo merger and Discovery+'s price hike. Additionally, folk music legend Peter Yarrow has passed away.

Updated: 08-01-2025
In China, Disney's pink fox 'Linabell' is capturing hearts, embodying the emotional economy with her fuzzy charms. Ida Jia, a devoted fan, frequents Shanghai Disneyland with custom-made gifts for the life-sized character, showcasing the power of themed attractions.

The recent Golden Globes ceremony lauded 'The Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez,' 'Shogun,' and 'Hacks' with key honors, setting a celebratory tone this awards season. Adrien Brody and directors took home top dramatic awards, while first-time winners in the television category marked new milestones.

Significant shifts in streaming are underway, with Disney merging Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV, enhancing its sports streaming aspirations. In other adjustments, Discovery+ announces its inaugural subscription price increase, and Paramount Global secures a renewed carriage agreement with Comcast, ensuring continued access to key channels.

