Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Sequel Delays: Into James Gunn's DC Universe?

Director Matt Reeves has stated that the integration of 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson into James Gunn's new DC Universe will only happen if it 'makes sense.' According to reports from Variety, the production of the sequel is expected to begin this year. James Gunn has recently acknowledged his interest in potentially incorporating 'The Batman' from 2022 into his reimagined DC Universe.

Reeves, who directed the first installment, addressed the subject during a podcast at the Golden Globes. "It really comes down to whether it makes sense," he emphasized, discussing the narrative he wishes to explore. For Reeves, the continuity of his planned crime saga is paramount. He praised James Gunn and Peter Safran for their support, noting their willingness to allow him to pursue his vision. However, Reeves remains uncertain about the future, as his current priority is filming 'The Batman Part II.'

Regarding Robert Pattinson's possible inclusion in the wider DC Universe, Reeves commented, "I don't know, we will have to see where that goes." The sequel's release was recently pushed back to October 1, 2027, a year later than originally planned. While fans expressed disappointment, Gunn defended the decision, explaining that extended gaps between sequels are common. He provided examples like 'Alien,' 'Incredibles,' 'Terminator,' and others, underlining the unpredictability involved in writing a compelling script.

Gunn confirmed to Deadline that the delay results from script development issues. He wrote, "The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script yet." He assured the public that Matt Reeves is committed to delivering the best film possible. Large-scale projects like these typically require around two years for pre-production, shooting, and post-production once the script is finalized. 'The Batman,' with Robert Pattinson, was a blockbuster, grossing over USD 369.3 million domestically and USD 772 million internationally.

