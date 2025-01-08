Left Menu

Odisha's Global Echo: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, celebrates the achievements of the Indian diaspora at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. Highlighting the diaspora as cultural ambassadors, Majhi emphasized their role in global leadership and their significant contributions. He invited them to reconnect with Odisha's rich history and invest in its development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:33 IST
Odisha's Global Echo: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the Indian diaspora during the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event, asserting that their successes abroad bring joy to residents of Odisha.

Majhi addressed the gathering, acknowledging the diaspora as India's cultural ambassadors and emphasizing the impact of their global contributions in sectors ranging from science and technology to business leadership and policy-making.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's transformation and extended an invitation to the diaspora, urging them to engage with their roots and contribute to the state's growth in various sectors, thus promoting 'Brand Odisha' on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025