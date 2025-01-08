Odisha's Global Echo: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the Indian diaspora during the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event, asserting that their successes abroad bring joy to residents of Odisha.

Majhi addressed the gathering, acknowledging the diaspora as India's cultural ambassadors and emphasizing the impact of their global contributions in sectors ranging from science and technology to business leadership and policy-making.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's transformation and extended an invitation to the diaspora, urging them to engage with their roots and contribute to the state's growth in various sectors, thus promoting 'Brand Odisha' on the international stage.

