Youth Leadership Shaping Jammu & Kashmir's Future at the National Youth Festival 2025

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue by sending students from Jammu and Kashmir to the National Youth Festival 2025. Sinha underscored the youth's role in driving societal change and encouraged participants to excel in various cultural and leadership fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marked a significant moment Wednesday as he flagged off young representatives from Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at the National Youth Festival 2025. The event is a pivotal opportunity for youth to influence the future of the Union Territory through leadership and innovation.

Sinha spotlighted Jammu and Kashmir's critical role on India's cultural landscape, asserting that the youth festival serves as an instrumental platform for showcasing the region's cultural richness. His message to the youth was clear: embrace your role as architects of your destiny with determination and confidence, and never settle for mediocrity.

The festival encourages young people to demonstrate their talents in diverse fields including folk dance, poetry, writing, painting, and music. By participating, these individuals not only aim for excellence but also contribute to nation-building at a challenging yet celebratory event that inspires a collective sense of duty and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

