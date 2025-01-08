Family Feud: Accusations Against OpenAI's Sam Altman Spark Public Outcry

In a startling lawsuit, Ann Altman accuses her brother, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, of sexual abuse spanning nearly a decade during their childhood. The allegations, made public with a filing in St. Louis federal court, include claims of rape, sexual assault, and more, while the accused and other family members staunchly deny them.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, seeks at least $75,000 in damages, citing post-traumatic stress and severe emotional distress among the injuries claimed by Ann Altman. Now 30 years old, she alleges the abuse began when she was only three. The complaint arrives amidst Sam Altman's rising prominence in the tech world.

Sam Altman, co-founder of AI giant OpenAI, recently rose to fame following the launch of the ChatGPT tool with backing from Microsoft. In response to the allegations, Sam and his family emphasized their concern for Ann's well-being while addressing the lawsuit on social media. The Altman family, alongside their legal team, continues to assert the falsity of these damaging claims.

