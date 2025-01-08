Pithampur's Postcard Campaign: A Push Against Toxic Waste Disposal

In Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, residents have started a postcard campaign protesting the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in a local industrial unit. This action follows recent protests that have shaken the town.

Activist Sandeep Raghuvanshi announced that 100,000 postcards will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu, India's Chief Justice, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice. These postcards request intervention to prevent the waste disposal in Pithampur, a significant industrial area surrounded by large human populations.

The hazardous waste, relocated from the defunct Bhopal Union Carbide factory to a private waste disposal unit in Pithampur, has sparked fierce local opposition. The protests in this industrial region escalated, with incidents of self-immolation attempts during a bandh called by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)