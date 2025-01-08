Left Menu

Pithampur's Postcard Campaign: A Push Against Toxic Waste Disposal

Residents of Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, have launched a massive postcard campaign urging key constitutional figures to prevent the disposal of toxic Union Carbide waste in their town. This movement follows significant protests and raises concerns about the impact on the local population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:01 IST
Pithampur's Postcard Campaign: A Push Against Toxic Waste Disposal
  • Country:
  • India

In Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, residents have started a postcard campaign protesting the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in a local industrial unit. This action follows recent protests that have shaken the town.

Activist Sandeep Raghuvanshi announced that 100,000 postcards will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu, India's Chief Justice, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice. These postcards request intervention to prevent the waste disposal in Pithampur, a significant industrial area surrounded by large human populations.

The hazardous waste, relocated from the defunct Bhopal Union Carbide factory to a private waste disposal unit in Pithampur, has sparked fierce local opposition. The protests in this industrial region escalated, with incidents of self-immolation attempts during a bandh called by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025