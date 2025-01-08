New Faces Rise in Rebel Drama 'Azaad'

Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, along with Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, is set to make a stunning debut in the film 'Azaad'. The film's trailer showcases Ajay Devgn taking on the role of a skilled equestrian and rebellious fighter against British colonialism.

During a climactic battle scene, Ajay's horse goes missing, leading Aaman's character to step into action. While the film teases a mentor-student dynamic between Ajay and Aaman, Rasha portrays a character of noble descent, defined by her confidence and courage.

Speaking with ANI, both newcomers shared their experiences working with horses on set. Aaman emphasized the importance of bonding with his equine companion, suggesting that he even devoted time to sleeping by its side. Rasha, a known animal lover, expressed her excitement about her interaction with 'Azaad', the horse, describing it as a transformative experience in her debut role.

Aaman reflected on the thrill of his character's rebellious energy, while Rasha articulated the strength and determination of her fearless character. Under the directorial vision of Abhishek Kapoor, this period drama, set in pre-independence India, promises a gripping narrative and is slated for release on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)