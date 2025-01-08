Left Menu

New Faces Rise in Rebel Drama 'Azaad'

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, emerging talents and relatives of Bollywood icons, star in 'Azaad'. The film's trailer reveals a gripping narrative set in pre-independence India. Aaman undergoes immersive preparation with horses, while Rasha portrays a fearless royal. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it releases January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:13 IST
New Faces Rise in Rebel Drama 'Azaad'
Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, along with Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, is set to make a stunning debut in the film 'Azaad'. The film's trailer showcases Ajay Devgn taking on the role of a skilled equestrian and rebellious fighter against British colonialism.

During a climactic battle scene, Ajay's horse goes missing, leading Aaman's character to step into action. While the film teases a mentor-student dynamic between Ajay and Aaman, Rasha portrays a character of noble descent, defined by her confidence and courage.

Speaking with ANI, both newcomers shared their experiences working with horses on set. Aaman emphasized the importance of bonding with his equine companion, suggesting that he even devoted time to sleeping by its side. Rasha, a known animal lover, expressed her excitement about her interaction with 'Azaad', the horse, describing it as a transformative experience in her debut role.

Aaman reflected on the thrill of his character's rebellious energy, while Rasha articulated the strength and determination of her fearless character. Under the directorial vision of Abhishek Kapoor, this period drama, set in pre-independence India, promises a gripping narrative and is slated for release on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025