Left Menu

Rasha Thadani's Bollywood Debut: A Glimpse into 'Azaad'

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is set to debut in Bollywood with 'Azaad'. The film features Ajay Devgn in a lead role and explores themes of rebellion and loyalty. Meanwhile, Rasha balances her acting debut and academic pursuits as she juggles filming with upcoming board exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:13 IST
Rasha Thadani's Bollywood Debut: A Glimpse into 'Azaad'
Rasha Thadani (Photo/Rasha's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of acclaimed Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, is poised to make her cinematic debut in the eagerly anticipated film 'Azaad'. The movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan, is generating buzz ahead of its release. Recently, a video of Rasha has been circulating on social media, showcasing her attempts to balance the demands of her studies with her burgeoning acting career.

In the video, when questioned about her readiness for filming, Rasha smiles and admits, 'Studying. I have my boards in less than 10 days. My first paper is Geography.' The film's trailer, released earlier this week, portrays Ajay Devgn as a charismatic rebel and expert horse rider, whose world shifts dramatically when his beloved horse vanishes during a skirmish with British troops. Aaman Devgan's character plays a pivotal role in helping retrieve the lost horse, while simultaneously building a mentor-mentee bond with Ajay's character. Rasha Thadani takes on the role of a royal family member, adding a regal dimension to the plot.

Adding to the film's repertoire, a new track titled 'Uyi Amma' was revealed just days ago, featuring Rasha's impressive dance moves. The song, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sets the stage for an immersive experience. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is set in pre-independence India and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025