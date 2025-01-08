Rasha Thadani's Bollywood Debut: A Glimpse into 'Azaad'

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of acclaimed Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, is poised to make her cinematic debut in the eagerly anticipated film 'Azaad'. The movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan, is generating buzz ahead of its release. Recently, a video of Rasha has been circulating on social media, showcasing her attempts to balance the demands of her studies with her burgeoning acting career.

In the video, when questioned about her readiness for filming, Rasha smiles and admits, 'Studying. I have my boards in less than 10 days. My first paper is Geography.' The film's trailer, released earlier this week, portrays Ajay Devgn as a charismatic rebel and expert horse rider, whose world shifts dramatically when his beloved horse vanishes during a skirmish with British troops. Aaman Devgan's character plays a pivotal role in helping retrieve the lost horse, while simultaneously building a mentor-mentee bond with Ajay's character. Rasha Thadani takes on the role of a royal family member, adding a regal dimension to the plot.

Adding to the film's repertoire, a new track titled 'Uyi Amma' was revealed just days ago, featuring Rasha's impressive dance moves. The song, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sets the stage for an immersive experience. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is set in pre-independence India and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)