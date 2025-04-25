Left Menu

Footsteps of Simplicity: The Humble Shoes of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, known for his humble and simple lifestyle, frequently purchased his shoes from a small family-run store in his Buenos Aires neighborhood. The store, managed by the Muglia family, became famous for these ordinary black loafers, which symbolized Francis' humility. The cobbler's business witnessed renewed interest following Francis' death.

Pope Francis, renowned for his humility, always chose his footwear from a modest shop in Buenos Aires, managed by the Muglia family. These simple black loafers became emblematic of his grounded lifestyle, contrasting sharply with the elaborate red slippers favored by his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

The Muglia family, serving as cobblers in the Flores neighborhood since 1945, saw young Bergoglio — later known as Pope Francis — frequently visit their shop for shoes. His choices continued to inspire many priests and followers by embodying a message of simplicity and accessibility.

Following Francis' passing, interest surged in his Flores roots, with journalists and admirers visiting the store. Locals fondly remember him as a compassionate figure who engaged with everyone, leaving behind a rich legacy of kindness and humility that echoed in each pair of Muglia shoes he wore.

