Dr. Doodley Leads Pet Care Evolution with First Institutional Funding

In a groundbreaking development for the Indian pet care industry, Bengaluru-based Dr. Doodley has secured its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. This investment is set to accelerate the startup's ambitious expansion plans, particularly in urban areas, where the demand for convenient veterinary services is surging.

Co-founded by financial experts Utsav Bisaria and Yash Ladda, Dr. Doodley aims to offer innovative and accessible pet healthcare through its novel Vet Clinic (VC) model. The VCs, equipped with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical facilities, are designed to serve a much larger radius than traditional clinics, enhancing accessibility.

As pet ownership in India transitions to pet parenthood, the market, valued at $682 million, is poised for significant growth. Dr. Doodley's unique approach, combining at-home services with advanced clinic capabilities, positions it as a leader in meeting the evolving needs of urban pet parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)