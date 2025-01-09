Left Menu

Dr. Doodley Leads Pet Care Evolution with First Institutional Funding

Dr. Doodley, a pioneering pet healthcare platform in India, has secured its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. This investment will accelerate the expansion of its Vet Clinics and enhance mobile veterinary services, targeting urban markets. Co-founders aim to revolutionize pet healthcare with convenient, affordable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:23 IST
Dr. Doodley Leads Pet Care Evolution with First Institutional Funding

In a groundbreaking development for the Indian pet care industry, Bengaluru-based Dr. Doodley has secured its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. This investment is set to accelerate the startup's ambitious expansion plans, particularly in urban areas, where the demand for convenient veterinary services is surging.

Co-founded by financial experts Utsav Bisaria and Yash Ladda, Dr. Doodley aims to offer innovative and accessible pet healthcare through its novel Vet Clinic (VC) model. The VCs, equipped with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical facilities, are designed to serve a much larger radius than traditional clinics, enhancing accessibility.

As pet ownership in India transitions to pet parenthood, the market, valued at $682 million, is poised for significant growth. Dr. Doodley's unique approach, combining at-home services with advanced clinic capabilities, positions it as a leader in meeting the evolving needs of urban pet parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025