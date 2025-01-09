Trailblazer of Assamese Cinema: Jnanada Kakati's Legacy

Veteran Assamese film star, Jnanada Kakati, passed away due to age-related ailments at a hospital. She was 94. Kakati made international waves as one of the first Indian actresses recognized globally.

Kakati was hospitalized in Shillong, where she spent her last moments on Wednesday night. She leaves behind her daughter, Juri Kakati.

Breaking barriers, Kakati was celebrated globally when her film 'Puberun' appeared at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1959. Her career included 14 Assamese films and four Bengali films, garnering multiple national awards.

