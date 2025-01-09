Left Menu

Trailblazer of Assamese Cinema: Jnanada Kakati's Legacy

Jnanada Kakati, a pioneering Assamese actress, passed away at 94 due to age-related ailments. Known for international acclaim with 'Puberun', Kakati blazed trails in Indian cinema with her roles in 18 films and as a prominent voice on All India Radio. Her career spanned decades, marked by resilience and artistry.

Trailblazer of Assamese Cinema: Jnanada Kakati's Legacy
Veteran Assamese film star, Jnanada Kakati, passed away due to age-related ailments at a hospital. She was 94. Kakati made international waves as one of the first Indian actresses recognized globally.

Kakati was hospitalized in Shillong, where she spent her last moments on Wednesday night. She leaves behind her daughter, Juri Kakati.

Breaking barriers, Kakati was celebrated globally when her film 'Puberun' appeared at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1959. Her career included 14 Assamese films and four Bengali films, garnering multiple national awards.

