Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Sting Operation

In a significant move against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended Ramnath Tandalkar, a sub-inspector from Thane's Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe to influence a drugs case.

Investigations revealed that Tandalkar demanded Rs 70,000 from the accused's brother to assist in securing bail and to present a favorable statement in court. Following negotiations, the demand was reduced to Rs 50,000, prompting the complainant to approach the ACB.

In a well-executed sting operation, ACB officials caught Tandalkar red-handed while accepting the bribe. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and authorities are deepening the probe to uncover further details.

