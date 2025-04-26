Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Sting Operation
Ramnath Tandalkar, a sub-inspector at Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate in Maharashtra, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to facilitate bail in a drugs case. An FIR was registered, and further investigations are ongoing.
In a significant move against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended Ramnath Tandalkar, a sub-inspector from Thane's Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe to influence a drugs case.
Investigations revealed that Tandalkar demanded Rs 70,000 from the accused's brother to assist in securing bail and to present a favorable statement in court. Following negotiations, the demand was reduced to Rs 50,000, prompting the complainant to approach the ACB.
In a well-executed sting operation, ACB officials caught Tandalkar red-handed while accepting the bribe. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and authorities are deepening the probe to uncover further details.
