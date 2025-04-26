Left Menu

Singapore Silences Foreign Voices in National Election

Singapore has mandated Meta to block foreign posts influencing its upcoming election, citing violations under newly enacted social media rules. Accusations from notable foreigners, regarding racial and political biases, prompted the action. The Workers' Party remarked on maintaining religion's separation from politics.

26-04-2025
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Singapore
  • Singapore

In a decisive move ahead of its national election, Singapore has ordered Meta, Facebook's parent company, to restrict Singaporean access to posts from non-citizens. This directive emerges amidst strict social media regulations implemented by the government to curb foreign influence in the electoral process.

The trigger for this order was posts deemed as potentially influencing political outcomes, made by foreigners like Iskandar Abdul Samad and Mohamed Sukri Omar of Malaysia's Islamist party, as well as an Australian former Singaporean, Zulfikar bin Mohamad Shariff. Their comments were seen as attempts to sway voters along racial and religious lines.

In response, Zulfikar criticized the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) for what he described as panicked measures, while the Workers' Party reiterated its stance on religion and politics remaining separate. The PAP and other involved parties have yet to offer comments on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

