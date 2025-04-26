Twin Trailblazers: Empowering Youth for Mental Health and Equality

Twin sisters Samaya and Samara Chauhan are making significant strides in youth-led initiatives focused on mental health, anti-bullying, and equal education. Their organization, PLAN Y, created during the pandemic, engages over 350 students in advocacy and policymaking.

The sisters have implemented impactful programs like Bullying: Full Stop and Peer Bully Police, facilitating open dialogue and promoting school policy changes. With their efforts, they've trained students in policy research and facilitated major safety measures.

Supported by NITI Aayog and praised by advocacy groups, their work led to mental health curriculum integration in Delhi schools. PLAN Y's outreach, including webinars and pledges, has reached a national audience, empowering youth to drive transformative societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)