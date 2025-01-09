Gangasagar Mela: More Comprehensive Than Kumbh Mela, Says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee argues that Gangasagar Mela deserves national fair status, citing challenges and preparations involved. Despite difficulties like crossing river Muriganga, the state has enhanced facilities for pilgrims. Efforts include arranging transport and medical facilities, with plans for a new bridge underway.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the Gangasagar Mela deserves more recognition and should be granted national fair status, comparing it to the famed Kumbh Mela. She emphasized that the state government shoulders all responsibilities for the annual event, while the central government provides substantial funding for the Kumbh Mela.
Banerjee highlighted the logistical challenges faced by pilgrims traveling to Sagar Island, around 130 km from Kolkata. Despite these difficulties, extensive arrangements have been made including transport facilities, with 32 vessels and 100 motor launches to assist with river crossings. The state has also initiated insurance and medical facilities for visitors.
Addressing longer-term solutions, Banerjee mentioned efforts to construct a bridge over river Muriganga which will ease access to the fair site. An investment of Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for this project, expected to take two to three years, reflecting the state's commitment to improving conditions for the Gangasagar Mela.
