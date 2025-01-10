Global Honour: Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 Celebrates Diaspora Excellence

President Droupadi Murmu is set to honor 27 distinguished individuals with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 this Friday, according to an official announcement.

The awards ceremony is part of the concluding events of the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in the Odisha capital, and will include a valedictory address by the President.

The honorees feature prominent figures like Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad & Tobago in public affairs, and Baroness Usha Kumari Prashar from the UK in politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the convention, which culminated in sessions celebrating women's leadership and cultural connections.

