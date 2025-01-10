Hina Khan's Unyielding Spirit: Defying Cancer While Lighting Up Screens

TV star Hina Khan marks a year since unveiling her stage three breast cancer diagnosis with a powerful testament to resilience. The 37-year-old actress remained committed to her career throughout treatment, aiming to normalize working while fighting the disease.

In July 2024, Khan shared her diagnosis on Instagram, thanking fans for their overwhelming love and support. 'I am blessed... healed to the extent by the 'dua' of millions,' Khan mentioned emotionally in a video interview.

Looking forward, she will star in 'Griha Laxmi,' set in Betalgadh, where her character evolves into a drug lord unexpectedly. The series is set to stream on EPIC ON, highlighting Khan's unwavering strength and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)