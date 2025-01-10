Left Menu

Hina Khan's Unyielding Spirit: Defying Cancer While Lighting Up Screens

Hina Khan opens up about her journey with stage three breast cancer, revealing how she maintained professional activity to normalize working during treatment. Known for her courage, Khan expresses gratitude for her supporters and discusses her upcoming web series 'Griha Laxmi,' where she plays an ordinary housewife turned drug lord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:13 IST
Hina Khan Image Credit: Wikimedia
TV star Hina Khan marks a year since unveiling her stage three breast cancer diagnosis with a powerful testament to resilience. The 37-year-old actress remained committed to her career throughout treatment, aiming to normalize working while fighting the disease.

In July 2024, Khan shared her diagnosis on Instagram, thanking fans for their overwhelming love and support. 'I am blessed... healed to the extent by the 'dua' of millions,' Khan mentioned emotionally in a video interview.

Looking forward, she will star in 'Griha Laxmi,' set in Betalgadh, where her character evolves into a drug lord unexpectedly. The series is set to stream on EPIC ON, highlighting Khan's unwavering strength and dedication.

