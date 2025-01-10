Work-Life Balance Debate Ignites: Deepika Padukone Weighs In

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has stirred the online community by addressing controversial comments from L&T chairman, S N Subrahmanyan. The industrial leader suggested that employees should work on Sundays, a statement that Padukone found shocking, particularly coming from someone in a high-ranking company position.

In the video that has gone viral, Subrahmanyan mentions, 'How long can you stare at your wife?' and expresses regret over not being able to have employees work on Sundays, as he does. This sparked criticism, especially on social media, with users questioning the expectation of such commitment from lesser-paid employees.

As the debate intensified, L&T clarified that the chairman's comments were about the extraordinary dedication needed to achieve national goals. Padukone, an advocate for mental health and founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, called the clarification 'worse' and reignited discussions around work-life balance, last heated by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week.

