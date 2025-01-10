Left Menu

Work-Life Balance Debate Ignites: Deepika Padukone Weighs In

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has criticized statements made by L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan regarding employees working on Sundays. The remarks have sparked a wider debate about work-life balance, previously fuelled by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy advocating a 70-hour work week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:44 IST
Work-Life Balance Debate Ignites: Deepika Padukone Weighs In
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has stirred the online community by addressing controversial comments from L&T chairman, S N Subrahmanyan. The industrial leader suggested that employees should work on Sundays, a statement that Padukone found shocking, particularly coming from someone in a high-ranking company position.

In the video that has gone viral, Subrahmanyan mentions, 'How long can you stare at your wife?' and expresses regret over not being able to have employees work on Sundays, as he does. This sparked criticism, especially on social media, with users questioning the expectation of such commitment from lesser-paid employees.

As the debate intensified, L&T clarified that the chairman's comments were about the extraordinary dedication needed to achieve national goals. Padukone, an advocate for mental health and founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, called the clarification 'worse' and reignited discussions around work-life balance, last heated by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025