Pilgrimage and Festivity: NRIs Explore Odisha's Cultural Marvels

The Jagannath temple in Puri is attracting NRIs attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave. With 3,400 NRIs visiting various tourist sites in Odisha, 2,300 enjoyed the sacred atmosphere of the temple alongside other attractions such as the Sun Temple and Raghurajpur art village. Special arrangements ensure a smooth experience for international guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:36 IST
The Jagannath temple in Puri has emerged as a prominent destination for NRIs attending the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave.

According to the state Tourism Department, 3,400 NRIs visited 28 notable sites across four districts, with 2,300 visiting the temple alongside nearby attractions like the Sun Temple and Raghurajpur art village.

NRIs expressed delight over their experiences, with many describing their visits as fulfilling and sacred. Special provisions have been implemented to accommodate the visitors, enhancing their experience with guides, security, and other amenities.

