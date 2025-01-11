Zlata Pharma Unveils Wellness Products with a Vision for Goa on India's Pharmaceutical Map

Zlata Pharma LLP celebrated the launch of its new wellness product range, marking a significant milestone for the company and its ambition to position Goa on India's pharmaceutical map. The event emphasized Zlata's mission to become a key player in the healthcare sector over the next few years.

The product range includes Pain Relief solutions such as balms, sprays, and gels, along with an entry into the Sexual Wellness category with a product named Sambhog. These offerings are set to expand Zlata's presence in new categories, underlining its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Esteemed guests like Dr. Shri Shekhar Salkar praised Zlata's dedication to merging traditional wisdom with modern science. Managing Director Harshad Sadvelkar expressed enthusiasm about the future, highlighting plans to make Goa a central hub for pharmaceutical innovation, aiming for national impact and a sustainable legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)