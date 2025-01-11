Left Menu

Zlata Pharma Unveils Wellness Products with a Vision for Goa on India's Pharmaceutical Map

Zlata Pharma LLP launched its new wellness product range with the aim of establishing itself as a key player in India's healthcare sector. The event highlighted their mission to position Goa prominently on the pharmaceutical map and introduced various products designed for pain relief and sexual wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:28 IST
Zlata Pharma Unveils Wellness Products with a Vision for Goa on India's Pharmaceutical Map
  • Country:
  • India

Zlata Pharma LLP celebrated the launch of its new wellness product range, marking a significant milestone for the company and its ambition to position Goa on India's pharmaceutical map. The event emphasized Zlata's mission to become a key player in the healthcare sector over the next few years.

The product range includes Pain Relief solutions such as balms, sprays, and gels, along with an entry into the Sexual Wellness category with a product named Sambhog. These offerings are set to expand Zlata's presence in new categories, underlining its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Esteemed guests like Dr. Shri Shekhar Salkar praised Zlata's dedication to merging traditional wisdom with modern science. Managing Director Harshad Sadvelkar expressed enthusiasm about the future, highlighting plans to make Goa a central hub for pharmaceutical innovation, aiming for national impact and a sustainable legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025