Left Menu

Malayalam Actress to Sue Activist for Cyber Defamation

A Malayalam actress plans to sue activist Rahul Easwar for defamatory remarks following her accusations of sexual harassment against businessman Boby Chemmanur. She accuses Easwar of contributing to cyberbullying against her and highlights the psychological stress she and her family are under. Chemmanur denies the allegations, claiming they're baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:36 IST
Malayalam Actress to Sue Activist for Cyber Defamation
  • Country:
  • India

A Malayalam film actress set to sue activist Rahul Easwar following allegations of online harassment.

Easwar accused of orchestrating defamatory, intimidating cyberbullying against her over charges against businessman Boby Chemmanur.

Chemmanur denies claims, faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Easwar's remarks criticized as harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025