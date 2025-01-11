Malayalam Actress to Sue Activist for Cyber Defamation
A Malayalam actress plans to sue activist Rahul Easwar for defamatory remarks following her accusations of sexual harassment against businessman Boby Chemmanur. She accuses Easwar of contributing to cyberbullying against her and highlights the psychological stress she and her family are under. Chemmanur denies the allegations, claiming they're baseless.
A Malayalam film actress set to sue activist Rahul Easwar following allegations of online harassment.
Easwar accused of orchestrating defamatory, intimidating cyberbullying against her over charges against businessman Boby Chemmanur.
Chemmanur denies claims, faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Easwar's remarks criticized as harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
