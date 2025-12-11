Left Menu

Court Issues Warrant for Telangana Minister in Defamation Case

A Telangana court issued a non-bailable warrant against Forests Minister Konda Surekha for failing to appear in a defamation case filed by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao. Surekha had made allegedly defamatory comments linking Rao to a Tollywood divorce, sparking controversy.

A Telangana special court issued a non-bailable warrant on Thursday against Forests Minister Konda Surekha. The warrant was issued due to her absence in a criminal defamation case brought by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

The court has ordered Surekha to appear on February 5, 2026, the date set for the next hearing. Despite this, a release from Surekha's staff contested the issuance of the warrant.

The defamation complaint stems from comments made by Surekha in October 2024, where she allegedly linked Rao to the divorce of two Tollywood actors. Her remarks drew strong reactions, prompting her to retract them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

