Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Takes Another Turn

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has seen another delay. His legal representative asked the MP-MLA court for an extension, pushing the next hearing to December 23. This follows the previous session held on December 9.

On the upcoming date, key witness Ramchandra Dubey is expected to undergo further cross-examination. Kashi Prasad Shukla, Gandhi's lawyer, noted that similar proceedings were conducted earlier this week. The case's origin traces back to 2018 when Vijay Mishra of the BJP accused Gandhi of making defamatory statements.

The trial concerns comments Gandhi allegedly made about Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections. Despite ongoing legal battles over the last five years, Gandhi maintains his innocence, suggesting political motivation behind the allegations. Following a warrant for non-appearance and subsequent bail in early 2024, Gandhi proclaimed the case as a political tactic during a July statement.