Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Takes Another Turn

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was postponed due to his lawyer's request for more time. The trial, initiated in 2018 by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, is now extended to December 23. It involves alleged derogatory remarks made by Gandhi during the Karnataka elections against current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Takes Another Turn
defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has seen another delay. His legal representative asked the MP-MLA court for an extension, pushing the next hearing to December 23. This follows the previous session held on December 9.

On the upcoming date, key witness Ramchandra Dubey is expected to undergo further cross-examination. Kashi Prasad Shukla, Gandhi's lawyer, noted that similar proceedings were conducted earlier this week. The case's origin traces back to 2018 when Vijay Mishra of the BJP accused Gandhi of making defamatory statements.

The trial concerns comments Gandhi allegedly made about Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections. Despite ongoing legal battles over the last five years, Gandhi maintains his innocence, suggesting political motivation behind the allegations. Following a warrant for non-appearance and subsequent bail in early 2024, Gandhi proclaimed the case as a political tactic during a July statement.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025