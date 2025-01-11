Mother's Joy: Ravi Kumar S Honored with Prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, was honored with the distinguished Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, marking a notable moment at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

The recognition, conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, was bestowed upon him among 27 global recipients from the Indian diaspora, underscoring his significant contributions to IT and consulting.

Kumar's mother, S Suvarnamala, expressed immense pride, emphasizing the award as a testament to her son's dedication and hard work, reflecting back on his educational and professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)