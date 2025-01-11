Left Menu

Mother's Joy: Ravi Kumar S Honored with Prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, received the esteemed Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. Originally from Berhampur, he is the only recipient from Odisha. His mother, S Suvarnamala, expressed her happiness and pride in her son's achievements in the IT and consulting business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:41 IST
Mother's Joy: Ravi Kumar S Honored with Prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, was honored with the distinguished Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, marking a notable moment at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

The recognition, conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, was bestowed upon him among 27 global recipients from the Indian diaspora, underscoring his significant contributions to IT and consulting.

Kumar's mother, S Suvarnamala, expressed immense pride, emphasizing the award as a testament to her son's dedication and hard work, reflecting back on his educational and professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025