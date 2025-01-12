Left Menu

Entertainment Headlines: Baldwin's Legal Battle & 'Titanique' in West End

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against New Mexico officials over the 'Rust' shooting case. Meanwhile, the playful musical 'Titanique' featuring Celine Dion's music hits London's West End. The UK government plans measures to regulate ticket reselling and protect fans from excessive mark-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:30 IST
Entertainment Headlines: Baldwin's Legal Battle & 'Titanique' in West End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alec Baldwin has launched a lawsuit against New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff's officials, accusing them of a "malicious" prosecution in the wake of the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." This legal action adds to the numerous lawsuits stemming from Hutchins' tragic death, an incident that led to significant calls across Hollywood for tightened firearm safety protocols on film sets.

In London's West End, the musical 'Titanique' has opened with much fanfare. The show imagines singer Celine Dion aboard the Titanic, using her music to reframe the historical tragedy with a light-hearted twist. This new production provides a contrast to the somber narratives that have traditionally depicted the infamous sinking in 1912.

The UK government announced its intention to crack down on ticket resellers who exploit fans by purchasing high-demand event tickets and reselling them at inflated prices. New proposals aim to cap reselling prices and mandate greater accountability from ticketing platforms, addressing consumer frustrations around the lack of fairness and transparency in the ticketing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025