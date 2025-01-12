Alec Baldwin has launched a lawsuit against New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff's officials, accusing them of a "malicious" prosecution in the wake of the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." This legal action adds to the numerous lawsuits stemming from Hutchins' tragic death, an incident that led to significant calls across Hollywood for tightened firearm safety protocols on film sets.

In London's West End, the musical 'Titanique' has opened with much fanfare. The show imagines singer Celine Dion aboard the Titanic, using her music to reframe the historical tragedy with a light-hearted twist. This new production provides a contrast to the somber narratives that have traditionally depicted the infamous sinking in 1912.

The UK government announced its intention to crack down on ticket resellers who exploit fans by purchasing high-demand event tickets and reselling them at inflated prices. New proposals aim to cap reselling prices and mandate greater accountability from ticketing platforms, addressing consumer frustrations around the lack of fairness and transparency in the ticketing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)