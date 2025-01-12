Left Menu

From Kumbh Mela to Capital for a Day: Allahabad's Diverse Legacy

Allahabad, famous for the Kumbh Mela and the 'Sengol', was India's capital for a day on November 1, 1858, during a ceremonial proclamation by Lord Canning. This historic city continues to inspire, linking its legacy to India's journey from colonial rule to modern governance.

Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, holds a unique place in India's history, known for hosting the Kumbh Mela and once serving as the nation's capital for a single day on November 1, 1858. This remarkable event occurred during the ceremonial reading of Queen Victoria's proclamation by Lord Canning at a royal darbar.

A symbol of India's significant historical transitions, the 'Sengol', which signifies the transfer of power, was moved from Allahabad's Nehru Gallery to the new Parliament complex in Delhi, reinforcing the city's importance in India's narrative. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court and University have produced landmark judgements and illustrious alumni that have shaped the nation.

Renowned historian Sanjay Srivastava explains that Allahabad's strategic selection as the site for the declaration was due to its stability amidst unrest in places like Kanpur and Lucknow. This city once served as the capital of both the North-Western and United Provinces, underscoring its historical and strategic significance.

