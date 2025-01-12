An Unforgettable Dip: International Visitors Embrace Maha Kumbh

An influx of international visitors, including newcomers from Italy and Turkey, is expected at the Maha Kumbh Mela, commencing Monday with an anticipated footfall of 40 crore people from various corners of the globe.

Among them, Emma from Italy, on her inaugural visit, expressed a profound connection to Indian culture, attributing her passion to her former life. Along with her companions Pietro and Stefano, she is eager to explore this grand spiritual event, enthralled by its scale and vibrancy.

Pinar from Turkey shared her awe after attending the Maha Kumbh for the first time. With a tilak on her forehead, she described the experience as 'divine and majestic,' and appreciated the deeper understanding it offered into Indian traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)