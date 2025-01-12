Left Menu

An Unforgettable Dip: International Visitors Embrace Maha Kumbh

Visitors from Italy and Turkey attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, marveling at the grandeur of the 12-year spiritual gathering. They share their admiration for Indian culture and traditions, with some expressing a connection to the country from past lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:00 IST
An Unforgettable Dip: International Visitors Embrace Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An influx of international visitors, including newcomers from Italy and Turkey, is expected at the Maha Kumbh Mela, commencing Monday with an anticipated footfall of 40 crore people from various corners of the globe.

Among them, Emma from Italy, on her inaugural visit, expressed a profound connection to Indian culture, attributing her passion to her former life. Along with her companions Pietro and Stefano, she is eager to explore this grand spiritual event, enthralled by its scale and vibrancy.

Pinar from Turkey shared her awe after attending the Maha Kumbh for the first time. With a tilak on her forehead, she described the experience as 'divine and majestic,' and appreciated the deeper understanding it offered into Indian traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025