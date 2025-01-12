An Unforgettable Dip: International Visitors Embrace Maha Kumbh
Visitors from Italy and Turkey attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, marveling at the grandeur of the 12-year spiritual gathering. They share their admiration for Indian culture and traditions, with some expressing a connection to the country from past lives.
An influx of international visitors, including newcomers from Italy and Turkey, is expected at the Maha Kumbh Mela, commencing Monday with an anticipated footfall of 40 crore people from various corners of the globe.
Among them, Emma from Italy, on her inaugural visit, expressed a profound connection to Indian culture, attributing her passion to her former life. Along with her companions Pietro and Stefano, she is eager to explore this grand spiritual event, enthralled by its scale and vibrancy.
Pinar from Turkey shared her awe after attending the Maha Kumbh for the first time. With a tilak on her forehead, she described the experience as 'divine and majestic,' and appreciated the deeper understanding it offered into Indian traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
