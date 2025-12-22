Mamata Banerjee Blasts Election Commission Over Alleged Errors in Voter Rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Election Commission of making 'blunders from A to Z' in the draft electoral rolls released during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Speaking at a gathering of her party's Booth Level Agents, she claimed the error-ridden process favored the BJP.

Banerjee pointed out that nearly 58.21 lakh names were missing from the new rolls, citing the influence of a 'BJP agent' within the commission. She also criticized the appointment of micro observers from outside the state, saying they lack local knowledge.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari refuted Banerjee's allegations, asserting the process was transparent and accused her of being unsettled by the exercise. Amid this political clash, the state's voters face uncertainty ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)