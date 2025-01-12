Maha Kumbh 2023: Sacred Waters, Unprecedented Safety Measures, and Rising Concerns
The Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj begins, offering spiritual experiences alongside tightened security including underwater drones and increased boat fares. Despite extensive preparations, some camps face complaints over inadequate facilities, highlighting challenges for organizers as millions gather for holy rituals in one of India's largest religious gatherings.
The 45-day Maha Kumbh festival has kicked off in Prayagraj, marked by the convergence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The event began on Paush Purnima and is set to attract millions of devotees who will partake in sacred rituals, including the 'Shahi Snan' bathing rituals.
Authorities have rolled out extensive safety measures, featuring underwater drones and teams like PAC, NDRF, and SDRF on alert across 700 boats. While the boatmen express enthusiasm over fare increments, not all seem content. Early complaints from several camps highlight inadequacies in basic facilities such as functional water taps and tent setups.
As logistical challenges meet religious fervor, the administration races against time to address these grievances and ensure a smooth experience for attendees. The gathering reflects both the monumental nature of the spiritual event and the organizational hurdles of managing one of the world's largest religious congregations.
