Pope Francis Continues Tradition: 21 Babies Baptized in Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis carried out the annual tradition of baptizing infants in the Sistine Chapel, where Michelangelo's masterpieces serve as the stunning backdrop. This year, 21 babies, all children of Vatican employees, were christened in a ceremony that underscores the pivotal role of faith in Christianity.

Emphasizing the significance of the ceremony for the infants, Pope Francis urged families to prioritize the babies' comfort, even during the ritual. 'They are the protagonists today,' the pontiff highlighted, underscoring the importance of making them feel at ease while receiving the sacrament of baptism.

The ceremony marks a commemorative feast day recalling Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan. Fathers were given candles representing the Christian light, an emblem meant to guide families through life's challenges.

