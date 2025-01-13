Left Menu

Pope Francis Continues Tradition: 21 Babies Baptized in Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis baptized 21 babies in the Sistine Chapel under Michelangelo's frescoes, continuing an annual tradition. The ceremony highlights the significance of faith and focuses on the infants, children of Vatican employees. Fathers received candles symbolizing Christian light for guidance during challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 13-01-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 06:04 IST
Pope Francis Continues Tradition: 21 Babies Baptized in Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis carried out the annual tradition of baptizing infants in the Sistine Chapel, where Michelangelo's masterpieces serve as the stunning backdrop. This year, 21 babies, all children of Vatican employees, were christened in a ceremony that underscores the pivotal role of faith in Christianity.

Emphasizing the significance of the ceremony for the infants, Pope Francis urged families to prioritize the babies' comfort, even during the ritual. 'They are the protagonists today,' the pontiff highlighted, underscoring the importance of making them feel at ease while receiving the sacrament of baptism.

The ceremony marks a commemorative feast day recalling Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan. Fathers were given candles representing the Christian light, an emblem meant to guide families through life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025