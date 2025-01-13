Left Menu

Stars Unite: Beyoncé and Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

Beyoncé and Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside major corporations, have pledged significant donations for Los Angeles wildfire relief. Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation commits $2.5 million, aiding impacted families and communities. Curtis's family foundation contributes $1 million, underscoring a wave of celebrity-driven support in rebuilding efforts after devastating fires.

Singer Beyonce (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a powerful demonstration of star-studded philanthropy, singer Beyoncé has mobilized efforts to support communities devastated by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. Through her charitable organization BeyGOOD, she has pledged a generous $2.5 million to help families reconstruct their lives following the catastrophic losses.

BeyGOOD, established in 2013, is specifically targeting aid to families in the severely affected areas of Altadena and Pasadena. Apart from funding the recovery of lost homes and possessions, the foundation will extend its support to churches and community centers to fulfill immediate needs of affected individuals. The entertainment industry has rallied to the cause, with The Walt Disney Company announcing a $15 million donation, supplemented by $1 million contributions from both Paramount and Fox Corp. to leading relief organizations.

Renowned actor Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the initiative, contributing $1 million from her family foundation. In her heartfelt Instagram post, she highlighted the ongoing struggles against the relentless fires, applauding the tireless efforts of fire departments and first responders, while emphasizing the communal spirit among residents during this crisis. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

