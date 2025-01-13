Left Menu

Empowering India's Youth: The Backbone of a Viksit Bharat by 2047

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inspired Indian youth to persistently strive towards growth, emphasizing that setbacks aren't the end. During the NCC Republic Day Camp, he highlighted the youth's crucial role in achieving a developed India by 2047 and shared life lessons and motivational messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:55 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday delivered an uplifting message to the youth of India, urging them never to give up in their life's journey, as demonstrated by his metaphor: 'A bend in a road is not the end of the road.'

Addressing cadets and officers at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp in Delhi, General Chauhan stressed the youth's pivotal role in achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, a goal that promises mutual benefit.

Reflecting on the month's festivities, from Veterans' Day to Republic Day's significance, he emphasized the future's anchor in the country's youth, while also engaging with cadets through cultural performances and motivational poetry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

