Empowering India's Youth: The Backbone of a Viksit Bharat by 2047
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inspired Indian youth to persistently strive towards growth, emphasizing that setbacks aren't the end. During the NCC Republic Day Camp, he highlighted the youth's crucial role in achieving a developed India by 2047 and shared life lessons and motivational messages.
- Country:
- India
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday delivered an uplifting message to the youth of India, urging them never to give up in their life's journey, as demonstrated by his metaphor: 'A bend in a road is not the end of the road.'
Addressing cadets and officers at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp in Delhi, General Chauhan stressed the youth's pivotal role in achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, a goal that promises mutual benefit.
Reflecting on the month's festivities, from Veterans' Day to Republic Day's significance, he emphasized the future's anchor in the country's youth, while also engaging with cadets through cultural performances and motivational poetry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- General Anil Chauhan
- NCC
- youth
- Viksit Bharat
- 2047
- India
- motivation
- cadets
- leadership
- inspiration
ALSO READ
Bumrah and Siraj Strike Back: India vs Australia Test Drama Unfolds
Bumrah's Fiery Spell Revives India's Hopes in Thrilling Fourth Test
Thrilling Contest on Day Four: Australia vs India
A Year of Farewells: India Mourns the Loss of its Luminaries in 2024
Competition Commission of India's ongoing market study on AI and competition will examine various risks, says Chairperson Ravneet Kaur.