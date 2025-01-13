Left Menu

Nandini's Milky Brew Sets Sights on Guinness at Maha Kumbh Mela

Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini brand collaborates with Chai Point at Maha Kumbh Mela, establishing 10 tea stalls to serve 1 crore cups. The event aims to set a Guinness record, with Nandini milk enhancing each cup. The partnership allows Nandini to expand into northern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:22 IST
Devotees gather to take holy dip at Sangam. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Milk Federation, under its Nandini brand, has announced a strategic partnership with tea café chain Chai Point, aimed at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Through this collaboration, Chai Point will operate 10 booths during the mela, with ambitious plans to sell over a crore tea cups, eyeing a Guinness World Record for maximum tea sales at a single event, according to an official release.

Each cup served will feature premium Nandini milk, elevating the experience for attendees. Alongside tea, a variety of Nandini dairy products, including sweets and milkshakes, will also be offered. This push strengthens Nandini's market presence in northern India and reflects its commitment to quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

