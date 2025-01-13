Bareilly Ki Barfi Returns to Theatres: A Sweet Valentine's Treat

The beloved romantic comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is making a return to the silver screen, delighting fans on February 7, 2025. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film originally debuted in 2017 and quickly climbed the box office charts.

Featuring a talented cast, including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' captured audiences with its charm and humor, culminating in worldwide earnings exceeding Rs 60 crore.

In anticipation of the re-release, production house Junglee Pictures announced the comeback on their social media, promising a festive celebration of love and friendship. Iyer Tiwari expressed gratitude for the film's enduring popularity.

