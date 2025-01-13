Left Menu

Bareilly Ki Barfi Returns to Theatres: A Sweet Valentine's Treat

The hit romantic comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is set for a theatrical re-release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. The film, originally released in 2017, grossed over Rs 60 crore worldwide.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:40 IST
Bareilly Ki Barfi Returns to Theatres: A Sweet Valentine's Treat
  • Country:
  • India

The beloved romantic comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is making a return to the silver screen, delighting fans on February 7, 2025. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film originally debuted in 2017 and quickly climbed the box office charts.

Featuring a talented cast, including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' captured audiences with its charm and humor, culminating in worldwide earnings exceeding Rs 60 crore.

In anticipation of the re-release, production house Junglee Pictures announced the comeback on their social media, promising a festive celebration of love and friendship. Iyer Tiwari expressed gratitude for the film's enduring popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

