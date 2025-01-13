A Global Confluence: Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Magnetism

The Maha Kumbh, which began with the 'Shahi Snan' on 'Paush Purnima', has turned Prayagraj's sacred confluence into a hub of spirituality and culture. Overseas visitors, drawn to its rare celestial phenomena, are expressing profound admiration for this event that takes place once every 144 years.

Among the visitors is Michael, a former US Army soldier now known as 'Baba Mokshapuri', who shared his transformative journey from an ordinary life to seeking spiritual salvation. Engaged with Juna Akhara, his efforts are dedicated to promoting the teachings of Sanatan Dharma.

A diverse array of global attendees, from South Korean YouTubers to European pilgrims, are experiencing the Kumbh's vibrant atmosphere. While some braved the 'Shahi Snan', the freezing waters deterred others. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a massive turnout, underscoring the event's monumental scale and significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)