Oliviero Toscani: The Visionary Behind Benetton's Iconic Ads Passes Away
Oliviero Toscani, renowned for his provocative Benetton advertisements, passed away at 82. Known for transforming Benetton into a major global brand through his controversial campaigns, Toscani died after being hospitalized in a serious condition. His passing marks the end of an era in the advertising world.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:27 IST
Oliviero Toscani, a groundbreaking photographer known for his controversial advertising campaigns with Benetton, has passed away at the age of 82.
Toscani, whose imaginative and often provocative images helped catapult the Italian clothing brand to international fame, died on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement.
The photographer had been admitted to a hospital in Cecina near his Tuscan home on Friday, following a serious health decline, culminating in the loss of consciousness over the weekend, according to a knowledgeable source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement