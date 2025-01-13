Tragic Tourist Accident Leads to Paragliding Site Closure in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh tourism officials have shut down the Naga Bagh paragliding site in Raison following a tragedy. A tourist from Andhra Pradesh lost his life in a flying accident, resulting in the site's closure.

The incident occurred as 32-year-old Tadi Mahesh Reddy faced sudden wind gusts during take-off, leading to a fatal 30-foot fall. The preliminary investigation pointed to negligence by the paragliding operator.

Authorities found that the flight commenced from an unauthorized site. Consequently, the operator's license was revoked, and increased supervision of paragliding activities is now in place.

