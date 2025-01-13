Tamil Translators Awarded New Homes: A Landmark Recognition
Ten Tamil translators, recognized with the Sahitya Akademi award, received flats from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The allotment took place at a function headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Additional inaugurations included labor offices and an advanced research institute, marking significant developments in Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, ten Tamil translators, who were honored with the Sahitya Akademi award for translation, received flats from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The initiative, overseen by Chief Minister M K Stalin, took place at a ceremony in the Secretariat.
During the event, Chief Minister Stalin also virtually inaugurated several new infrastructure projects, including an Integrated Labour Department Office complex and other vocational training centers, constructed in the Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts at a cost of Rs 27.33 crore.
In addition, an Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences, along with 126 related buildings, was inaugurated in Salem district. Built with modern facilities and expansive grounds, this institute represents a significant investment in the state's livestock and animal science research capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmir Battles Snow: Chief Minister Abdullah's Proactive Recovery Efforts
Boom in Ultra-Luxury Housing Supply in Delhi-NCR Surges by 44%
Deputy Chief Minister Steps In: Katra Ropeway Protests Reach Critical Stage
Odisha Chief Minister Majhi Urges Farmers' Assistance Amidst Rain-Induced Crop Damage
US Faces Record High Homelessness Amid Housing Crisis