Left Menu

Tamil Translators Awarded New Homes: A Landmark Recognition

Ten Tamil translators, recognized with the Sahitya Akademi award, received flats from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The allotment took place at a function headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Additional inaugurations included labor offices and an advanced research institute, marking significant developments in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:21 IST
Tamil Translators Awarded New Homes: A Landmark Recognition
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, ten Tamil translators, who were honored with the Sahitya Akademi award for translation, received flats from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The initiative, overseen by Chief Minister M K Stalin, took place at a ceremony in the Secretariat.

During the event, Chief Minister Stalin also virtually inaugurated several new infrastructure projects, including an Integrated Labour Department Office complex and other vocational training centers, constructed in the Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts at a cost of Rs 27.33 crore.

In addition, an Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences, along with 126 related buildings, was inaugurated in Salem district. Built with modern facilities and expansive grounds, this institute represents a significant investment in the state's livestock and animal science research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025