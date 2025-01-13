Tamil Translators Awarded New Homes: A Landmark Recognition

On Monday, ten Tamil translators, who were honored with the Sahitya Akademi award for translation, received flats from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The initiative, overseen by Chief Minister M K Stalin, took place at a ceremony in the Secretariat.

During the event, Chief Minister Stalin also virtually inaugurated several new infrastructure projects, including an Integrated Labour Department Office complex and other vocational training centers, constructed in the Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts at a cost of Rs 27.33 crore.

In addition, an Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences, along with 126 related buildings, was inaugurated in Salem district. Built with modern facilities and expansive grounds, this institute represents a significant investment in the state's livestock and animal science research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)