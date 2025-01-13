Left Menu

India-Spain Ties: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeks a stronger partnership with Spain and the European Union, highlighting opportunities in various sectors like defense, urban development, and AI. He emphasizes India's interest in the Mediterranean, aiming for greater visibility and collaboration across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Spain
  • Spain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is advocating for a stronger partnership between India and Spain, with an eye on enhancing ties with the European Union. During his two-day visit to Spain, Jaishankar discussed regional and global issues with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

India aims to expand bilateral trade, currently valued at 10 billion euros, by welcoming more Spanish companies in sectors such as railways, digital technologies, and sustainable urban development. Jaishankar also underscored potential collaboration in defense and security, heralding 2026 as a Year of Culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence.

The Minister highlighted India's significant interests in the Mediterranean region, indicating future ventures in green hydrogen projects. As geopolitical developments unfold, Jaishankar believes that strong India-Spain and India-EU relations can be stabilizing forces in an unpredictable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

