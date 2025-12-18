Jaivardhan Singh Slams Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development Failures

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led government, Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh accused the Madhya Pradesh administration of failing in urban development and governance.

Speaking at the state Congress headquarters, Singh highlighted the lack of a master plan for cities like Bhopal and Indore despite the BJP's long tenure in power.

He alleged that the government prioritized personal interests over public welfare, resulting in incomplete urban projects, corruption, and job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)