Jaivardhan Singh Slams Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development Failures
Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh criticizes the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh for failing to execute a master plan for urban development. Singh accuses the government of corruption, unemployment, and stalling projects, claiming that the administration has failed to deliver significant development over its tenure.
In a sharp critique of the BJP-led government, Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh accused the Madhya Pradesh administration of failing in urban development and governance.
Speaking at the state Congress headquarters, Singh highlighted the lack of a master plan for cities like Bhopal and Indore despite the BJP's long tenure in power.
He alleged that the government prioritized personal interests over public welfare, resulting in incomplete urban projects, corruption, and job losses.
