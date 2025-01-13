King Charles III to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation in Poland

In a significant diplomatic venture, King Charles III is set to make his inaugural overseas trip of 2025 to Poland, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The monarch, aged 76, will participate in a solemn ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and Memorial later this month. His itinerary includes discussions with Polish political leaders and interactions with the local Krakow community.

In preparation for this poignant tour, King Charles will host a reception to honor Holocaust Memorial Day at Buckingham Palace. This event will spotlight educational initiatives about the Holocaust, featuring a meeting with Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg. The commemorations emphasize the memory of Auschwitz survivors amid a gathering of global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)