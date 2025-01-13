Left Menu

King Charles III to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation in Poland

King Charles III will visit Poland in 2025 for the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. He will attend memorial events, engage with Krakow's community, and meet President Andrzej Duda. The King will also host a Holocaust Memorial Day event at Buckingham Palace, highlighting historical education projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:33 IST
King Charles III to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation in Poland
King Charles III
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic venture, King Charles III is set to make his inaugural overseas trip of 2025 to Poland, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The monarch, aged 76, will participate in a solemn ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and Memorial later this month. His itinerary includes discussions with Polish political leaders and interactions with the local Krakow community.

In preparation for this poignant tour, King Charles will host a reception to honor Holocaust Memorial Day at Buckingham Palace. This event will spotlight educational initiatives about the Holocaust, featuring a meeting with Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg. The commemorations emphasize the memory of Auschwitz survivors amid a gathering of global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025