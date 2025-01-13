Left Menu

Melania Trump: Swift Return to the White House with 'Be Best' Revival

Melania Trump, incoming first lady, announces plans to return to the White House and revive her 'Be Best' initiative. She reveals insights about her upcoming documentary, highlighting her life, and discusses the seamless transition back to the executive mansion, including plans for son Barron's accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:39 IST
Melania Trump

Incoming first lady Melania Trump is preparing for her move back into the White House, where her son Barron will have a dedicated room. She intends to revive her 'Be Best' initiative focused on childhood well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.

In a Monday broadcast interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Trump revealed her upcoming life documentary, an idea she initiated following the success of her memoir. The documentary, set to be distributed by Amazon Prime Video later this year, symbolizes another link between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the Trump family.

As the Trumps near their second tenure in the White House, Melania mentioned having selected the furniture and finalized packing for the move. She finds the process smoother this time around due to her familiarity with the residence. Melania is still assembling her team as she plans to expand her programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

