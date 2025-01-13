Pilgrims Converge on Sagar Island for Holy Dip Amidst Festive Fervor
Thousands of pilgrims gather at Sagar Island in West Bengal for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. With the state bolstering security, the Mela seeks national recognition akin to the Kumbh Mela.
In an annual spectacle, lakhs of pilgrims flooding Sagar Island, located in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, for Makar Sankranti are taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.
While the rush reaches its peak, the state government has enforced elaborate arrangements, and security has been tightened with drones monitoring the massive gathering.
Amidst the sea of devotees, an elderly pilgrim suffered a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pressed for granting the Gangasagar Mela a national status, akin to the prestigious Kumbh Mela.
