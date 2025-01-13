Left Menu

Pilgrims Converge on Sagar Island for Holy Dip Amidst Festive Fervor

Thousands of pilgrims gather at Sagar Island in West Bengal for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. With the state bolstering security, the Mela seeks national recognition akin to the Kumbh Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:58 IST
Pilgrims Converge on Sagar Island for Holy Dip Amidst Festive Fervor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an annual spectacle, lakhs of pilgrims flooding Sagar Island, located in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, for Makar Sankranti are taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

While the rush reaches its peak, the state government has enforced elaborate arrangements, and security has been tightened with drones monitoring the massive gathering.

Amidst the sea of devotees, an elderly pilgrim suffered a cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pressed for granting the Gangasagar Mela a national status, akin to the prestigious Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025