Left Menu

Thrills at Avaniyapuram: Jallikattu Festival Kicks Off with Bull Taming Challenges

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport, began during Pongal with 1,000 bulls and 900 participants. Prizes include a tractor for the best bull and a car for the top tamer. The event marks the popular start of Madurai's jallikattu season, with further competitions to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 14-01-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 09:05 IST
Thrills at Avaniyapuram: Jallikattu Festival Kicks Off with Bull Taming Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a highlight of the Pongal festivities, launched on Tuesday, drawing considerable excitement as the traditional bull-taming sport took center stage. Participants showcased their prowess in the opening of Madurai's famous sporting season, attracting both competitors and spectators alike.

As bulls adorned with sandalpaste burst from the 'Vadivasal' into the arena, young candidates eagerly attempted to clasp the hump, a hallmark move in this age-old tradition. Among the stakes were prestigious prizes—a tractor for the premier bull owner and a car for the most skilled tamer.

With a lineup exceeding 1,000 bulls and 900 lively contestants, preparations were meticulous. Local authorities ensured heightened security, given the event's grand scale. Additional jallikattu events are set for Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15 and 16, following a recent kickoff at Pudukottai district—a thrilling start to the jallikattu calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025