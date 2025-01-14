Thrills at Avaniyapuram: Jallikattu Festival Kicks Off with Bull Taming Challenges

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a highlight of the Pongal festivities, launched on Tuesday, drawing considerable excitement as the traditional bull-taming sport took center stage. Participants showcased their prowess in the opening of Madurai's famous sporting season, attracting both competitors and spectators alike.

As bulls adorned with sandalpaste burst from the 'Vadivasal' into the arena, young candidates eagerly attempted to clasp the hump, a hallmark move in this age-old tradition. Among the stakes were prestigious prizes—a tractor for the premier bull owner and a car for the most skilled tamer.

With a lineup exceeding 1,000 bulls and 900 lively contestants, preparations were meticulous. Local authorities ensured heightened security, given the event's grand scale. Additional jallikattu events are set for Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15 and 16, following a recent kickoff at Pudukottai district—a thrilling start to the jallikattu calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)