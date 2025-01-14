Left Menu

Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Akharas performed the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh Mela during Makar Sankranti in Prayagraj. This auspicious event witnessed participation from 13 different Akharas. Celebrated as a living form of eternal culture, it drew vast numbers of devotees despite cold weather conditions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela saw its first 'Amrit Snan' as seers from various Akharas gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the sacred ritual marking Makar Sankranti.

The 'Amrit Snan' is a significant cultural event that highlights the spiritual essence of Sanatan Dharma, drawing participants from 13 Akharas with pre-scheduled bathing times.

The ritual took place amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and gathered thousands of devotees, illustrating the enduring faith and traditional practices of the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

