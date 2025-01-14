Left Menu

Carrie Underwood and Village People Headline Trump's 2025 Inauguration

Carrie Underwood and Village People are set to perform at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. The event includes a variety of commemorative gatherings and musical performances intended to foster unity following a contentious election period.

Updated: 14-01-2025 11:43 IST
Country music star Carrie Underwood will headline Donald Trump's inauguration by performing "America the Beautiful." Accompanying her is the 1970s hitmaking band, Village People, known for their anthem "Y.M.C.A." These performances aim to bring unity post-election, as Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, 2025.

This year's inauguration ceremonies promise diverse engagements, including fireworks, campaign-style rallies, and solemn visits to the Arlington National Cemetery. In adherence to tradition, the procession will feature first responders, veterans, and school bands along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump's inaugural committee, co-chaired by Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, highlights the historical significance of the event. A series of inaugural balls will celebrate the occasion, with hopes of bridging the nation's divisions and rekindling the 'America First' ethos for Trump's presidency.

