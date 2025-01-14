Inside the Gritty World of 'Chidiya Udd': A Journey with Jackie Shroff and Cast

The highly anticipated crime drama series 'Chidiya Udd' is set to make its debut on Amazon MX Player on January 15. Featuring a stellar cast including Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher, the series promises a gripping tale based on Aabid Surti's novel, 'Cages', portraying the grim realities of Mumbai's underworld.

In a conversation with ANI, Jackie Shroff, who portrays the character Qadir Khan, reminisced about his formative days under Dev Anand's mentorship and his responsibility to mentor new talent, sharing insights from his illustrious career. Co-star Sikandar Kher expressed his admiration for Shroff, while Bhoomika Meena shared her intriguing audition experience, emphasizing the unexpected surprises in her casting.

Viewers can expect a powerful narrative of resilience and power struggles. Boasting an engaging storyline, 'Chidiya Udd' draws viewers into a world of crime and survival, challenging its actors to explore complex roles. Fans won't want to miss the premiere of this enthralling series, available for free on Amazon MX Player.

(With inputs from agencies.)