Charaideo Maidams: Assam's Historic Triumph as UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Charaideo Maidams in Assam have achieved global recognition as the site has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Assam's Culture Minister Bimal Bora received the World Heritage Certificate of Inscription from UNESCO's Assistant Director General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, during a ceremony in Paris, attended by India's ambassador to France, Vishal B Sharma.

Celebrated as a grand 'Magh Bihu gift', the inscription marks a proud moment for Assam, being the first cultural property from the Northeast to receive this distinction. Expressing gratitude, Bora acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam's Chief Minister remarked on the significance of this recognition as a positive omen for the state's future.

The Maidams represent the mound burial tradition of the Ahom dynasty, active from the 13th to 19th centuries. Among the 386 Maidams explored, 90 royal burials at Charaideo are the best preserved examples of this tradition. These structures hold the remains of Ahom royalty and are considered sacred by those who honor ancestral worship. Furthermore, the Maidams offer a unique representation of burial practices across South and Southeast Asia.

